Royal Bank of Canada Has $6.01 Million Stock Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,019 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 54,315 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.07% of Jabil worth $6,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Jabil by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Jabil by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Jabil by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Jabil by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 146,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,523,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in Jabil by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 22,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Jabil news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $27,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $745,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,407 shares of company stock valued at $8,299,320 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $57.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.70. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.43 and a twelve month high of $72.11. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Jabil had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.53%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JBL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.38.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

