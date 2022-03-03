Royal Bank of Canada Has $5.39 Million Stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.77% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $5,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTWG. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,590.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $257,000.

VTWG stock opened at $185.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $191.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.70. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $169.00 and a 1-year high of $240.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.624 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%.

