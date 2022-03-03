Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Director Sells $112,302.50 in Stock

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total value of $112,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ROP stock opened at $449.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $452.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $466.68. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $365.23 and a 52 week high of $505.00. The company has a market capitalization of $47.42 billion, a PE ratio of 41.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.10.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.06. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.56 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROP. Wolfe Research began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,840,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roper Technologies (Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

