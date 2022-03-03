Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) Downgraded by BTIG Research to Neutral

BTIG Research downgraded shares of Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Romeo Power from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.69.

Shares of Romeo Power stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,028,956. Romeo Power has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $14.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average of $3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $203.22 million, a PE ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.94.

In other news, major shareholder Borgwarner Inc sold 1,155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total transaction of $2,102,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold 3,925,445 shares of company stock valued at $7,196,933 over the last ninety days. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Romeo Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Romeo Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Romeo Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Romeo Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of Romeo Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 31.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

