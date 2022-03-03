Rolls-Royce Holdings plc’s (RR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 160 ($2.15) target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RR. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 134 ($1.80) to GBX 132 ($1.77) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.74) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 150 ($2.01) to GBX 140 ($1.88) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 157 ($2.11) to GBX 177 ($2.37) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 136.50 ($1.83).

RR opened at GBX 98.23 ($1.32) on Monday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 86.69 ($1.16) and a one year high of GBX 161.91 ($2.17). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 119 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 124.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 65.71.

In other Rolls-Royce Holdings plc news, insider Lee Hsien Yang acquired 773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.70) per share, for a total transaction of £981.71 ($1,317.20). Also, insider Warren East acquired 19,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.58) per share, for a total transaction of £23,518.58 ($31,555.86). Insiders have purchased a total of 92,659 shares of company stock worth $10,788,707 in the last quarter.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

