Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.91 EPS

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.91, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 4.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ RCKY opened at $47.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.02. Rocky Brands has a 52-week low of $33.59 and a 52-week high of $69.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.53 million, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.73%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Rocky Brands from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Rocky Brands from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Rocky Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Rocky Brands by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,342 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

