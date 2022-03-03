Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RHHVF. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Roche in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $422.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $416.00.

Roche stock opened at $373.58 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $389.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $389.83. Roche has a one year low of $308.57 and a one year high of $420.00.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized and point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics and diabetes care.

