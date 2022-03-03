Robin Budenberg Acquires 500,000 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Stock

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) insider Robin Budenberg purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of £235,000 ($315,309.27).

LLOY stock opened at GBX 46.08 ($0.62) on Thursday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 39.06 ($0.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 56 ($0.75). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 51.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 48.15. The company has a market cap of £32.73 billion and a PE ratio of 6.14.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.33 ($0.02) per share. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.08%.

LLOY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 63 ($0.85) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 63 ($0.85) price objective on Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 64 ($0.86) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 52 ($0.70) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 58.29 ($0.78).

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

