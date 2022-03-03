Robin Budenberg Acquires 500,000 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Stock

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) insider Robin Budenberg purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of £235,000 ($315,309.27).
LLOY stock opened at GBX 46.08 ($0.62) on Thursday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 39.06 ($0.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 56 ($0.75). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 51.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 48.15. The company has a market cap of £32.73 billion and a PE ratio of 6.14.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.33 ($0.02) per share. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.08%.
Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.
Featured Stories
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Coinbase Turn Things Around in 2022?
Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.