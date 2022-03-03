Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $524,000 in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 138.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 125.0% during the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 46.3% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth $36,000. 79.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GILD traded up $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $61.86. 647,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,191,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $77.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.75. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.18 and a twelve month high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.90). The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 57.61%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.44.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

