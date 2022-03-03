Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,398 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 836 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.3% of Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 236.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Visa by 46.5% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $210.13. 188,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,120,168. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.10 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $402.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.54.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,396 shares of company stock worth $8,182,755 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

