Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,755 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. First Republic Bank makes up about 1.9% of Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $5,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 132,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,281,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 16,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 57,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,973,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 17,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 713,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,529,000 after purchasing an additional 10,735 shares during the period. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on First Republic Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.57.

NYSE FRC traded up $1.57 on Thursday, hitting $171.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,714. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $222.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.29. The firm has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.86%. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 11.47%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

