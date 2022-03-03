Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 183,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,578,000 after purchasing an additional 13,210 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 58.7% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 18.3% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 50,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 29.5% during the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 2,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $58,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR traded up $1.27 on Thursday, hitting $136.58. 19,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,848,301. The company has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.23. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

