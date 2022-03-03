Robert W. Baird Cuts Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target to $115.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $148.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Ross Stores from an accumulate rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $118.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $113.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $137.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.69.

NASDAQ:ROST traded down $1.26 on Wednesday, hitting $93.74. The stock had a trading volume of 32,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,047,195. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.92. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $86.15 and a 1-year high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.39%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,143 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,907,603 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,189,279,000 after purchasing an additional 197,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,105,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

