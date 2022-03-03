Robert W. Baird Cuts Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) Price Target to $4.00

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

LTCH has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Latch in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Latch from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. DA Davidson began coverage on Latch in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Latch from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Latch in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Latch currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.22.

NASDAQ LTCH opened at $3.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.83. Latch has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $14.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Latch by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,086,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,508,000 after purchasing an additional 432,075 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Latch by 435.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Latch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Latch by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Latch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

