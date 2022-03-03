Robert S. Ellin Acquires 25,000 Shares of LiveOne Inc (NASDAQ:LVO) Stock

LiveOne Inc (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) CEO Robert S. Ellin purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $21,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of LVO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.88. The company had a trading volume of 351,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,887. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10. The firm has a market cap of $71.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.19. LiveOne Inc has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $6.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.97.

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). LiveOne had a negative net margin of 44.01% and a negative return on equity of 1,399.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LiveOne Inc will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LVO. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in LiveOne in the fourth quarter valued at $4,758,000. Fleming James B JR purchased a new stake in LiveOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,351,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveOne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,697,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of LiveOne in the 4th quarter valued at $1,427,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LiveOne in the 4th quarter valued at $890,000. Institutional investors own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

LiveOne, Inc is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform, and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

