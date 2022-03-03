Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Stock Holdings Boosted by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,362 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.15% of Robert Half International worth $16,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Robert Half International by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Robert Half International by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Robert Half International by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

RHI stock opened at $117.48 on Thursday. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $73.17 and a one year high of $125.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.53.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.06. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 46.46%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is 32.15%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RHI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Robert Half International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.17.

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

