Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Riverview Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ RVSB opened at $7.54 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Riverview Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $8.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.80.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 34.09% and a return on equity of 13.37%. On average, analysts forecast that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Riverview Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.16%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVSB. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Riverview Bancorp by 8.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,420 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Riverview Bancorp by 4.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,043 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Riverview Bancorp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,672,953 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,865,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Riverview Bancorp by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 229,144 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Riverview Bancorp by 16.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,474 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 7,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

