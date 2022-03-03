Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 31,970 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,476,376 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,970 shares during the quarter. CoStar Group makes up about 1.9% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $195,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 910.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 471.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the third quarter worth $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 900.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CSGP traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.57. 99,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,704,164. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.00 and a twelve month high of $101.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 11.77 and a quick ratio of 11.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.30 and a 200 day moving average of $79.88. The stock has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 79.84, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.90.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $506.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CSGP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $110.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $115.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.11.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

