Riverbridge Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,058,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,083 shares during the quarter. Exponent accounts for approximately 1.2% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned 2.03% of Exponent worth $123,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Exponent by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Exponent by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Exponent by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 9,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Exponent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Exponent by 8.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 202,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,948,000 after buying an additional 16,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.64. 8,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,757. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.10 and a beta of 0.50. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.49 and a 52-week high of $127.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.66 and its 200-day moving average is $110.22.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 21.70%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

In other news, Director George H. Brown acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.18 per share, for a total transaction of $170,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

