Rise (RISE) Price Hits $0.0018

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 3rd. Rise has a market capitalization of $342,572.89 and approximately $6.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rise has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One Rise coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EverRise (RISE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00046889 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000762 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000447 BTC.

RiseHero (RISE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000043 BTC.

EverRise [old] (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rise Profile

RISE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 194,505,458 coins. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision . Rise’s official website is rise.vision . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Rise Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

