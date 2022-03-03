RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.340-$0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $455 million-$459 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $450.62 million.RingCentral also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.690-$1.720 EPS.

Shares of RNG traded down $6.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $119.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,224,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,792. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.94 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54. RingCentral has a 52-week low of $117.49 and a 52-week high of $352.49.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.83 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 184.86% and a negative net margin of 23.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that RingCentral will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $410.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on RingCentral from $450.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on RingCentral from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on RingCentral from $295.00 to $252.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on RingCentral from $410.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $267.00.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total transaction of $314,745.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in RingCentral by 185.1% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in RingCentral by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in RingCentral by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RingCentral (Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.