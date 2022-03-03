Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.71.

NASDAQ RYTM traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.96. 2,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,967. The stock has a market cap of $450.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.37. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $27.34.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.15. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 292.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 554.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

