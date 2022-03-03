Rhonda Farnum Sells 2,356 Shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Stock

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) SVP Rhonda Farnum sold 2,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $23,936.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Theravance Biopharma stock opened at $10.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $755.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.84. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $22.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.94.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBPH. Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the third quarter worth $36,478,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the third quarter valued at $25,201,000. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the third quarter valued at $18,500,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Theravance Biopharma by 16.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,278,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,651,000 after acquiring an additional 763,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Theravance Biopharma by 12.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,104,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,772,000 after acquiring an additional 583,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Theravance Biopharma from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Theravance Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.06.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

