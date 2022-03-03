Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Given a €120.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($134.83) price target on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on RHM. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($129.21) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €150.00 ($168.54) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €116.00 ($130.34) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Nord/LB set a €83.00 ($93.26) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €121.00 ($135.96) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rheinmetall currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €118.82 ($133.50).

Get Rheinmetall alerts:

Shares of ETR RHM opened at €151.80 ($170.56) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €93.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is €86.71. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.70. Rheinmetall has a 12-month low of €76.28 ($85.71) and a 12-month high of €102.25 ($114.89).

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.