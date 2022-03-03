Reviewing China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) and Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS)

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) and Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

Get China Yuchai International alerts:

This table compares China Yuchai International and Novo Integrated Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Yuchai International $3.34 billion 0.15 $42.77 million N/A N/A Novo Integrated Sciences $9.31 million 5.15 -$4.46 million ($0.23) -7.26

China Yuchai International has higher revenue and earnings than Novo Integrated Sciences.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for China Yuchai International and Novo Integrated Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Yuchai International 0 0 0 0 N/A Novo Integrated Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

China Yuchai International presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.21%. Given China Yuchai International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe China Yuchai International is more favorable than Novo Integrated Sciences.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.8% of China Yuchai International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.5% of Novo Integrated Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 65.6% of Novo Integrated Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares China Yuchai International and Novo Integrated Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Yuchai International N/A N/A N/A Novo Integrated Sciences -53.32% -13.07% -9.87%

Summary

China Yuchai International beats Novo Integrated Sciences on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Yuchai International (Get Rating)

China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in engine manufacturing, and hospitality operations and property development business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate. The Yuchai segment conducts manufacturing and sale of diesel engines which are mainly distributed in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) market. The HLGE segment includes hospitality and property development activities conducted mainly in the PRC, and Malaysia. The company was founded on April 29, 1993 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Novo Integrated Sciences (Get Rating)

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. engages in the provision of medical services. The firm offers specialized physiotherapy, chiropractic care, occupational therapy, eldercare, laser therapeutics, massage therapy, acupuncture, chiropodist, neurological functions, kinesiology and dental services. Its multi-disciplinary healthcare services and protocols are directed at assessment, treatment, management, rehabilitation, and prevention through its clinics, affiliate clinics, retirement homes, and long-term facilities. The firm operates through the following business segments: healthcare services; and product manufacturing and development. The company was founded by Michael H. Rouse on November 27, 2000 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Receive News & Ratings for China Yuchai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yuchai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.