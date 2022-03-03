Resource Planning Group Sells 528 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Resource Planning Group reduced its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Resource Planning Group’s holdings in Nucor were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Nucor by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.3% during the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.2% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 9.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.3% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NUE. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research cut Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.08.

Shares of NYSE NUE traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $138.15. 68,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,698,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $59.46 and a twelve month high of $139.13. The company has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.18.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.83 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 16.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 8.55%.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $924,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

