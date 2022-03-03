Resource Planning Group Has $674,000 Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Resource Planning Group lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 56.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,003 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,562 shares during the period. Resource Planning Group’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management now owns 67,035 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $22,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 104,742 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,421 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,886,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,027 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $297.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,548,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,668,863. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $308.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $224.26 and a 52-week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.41%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

Microsoft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.