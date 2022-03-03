Resource Planning Group Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Resource Planning Group cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,498 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 2.7% of Resource Planning Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Resource Planning Group’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,867,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,497,970,000 after buying an additional 2,030,980 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 55,298,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,220,775,000 after buying an additional 4,379,522 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,001,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,001,000 after buying an additional 470,476 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,344,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,882,000 after buying an additional 511,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,847,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,690 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $88.44. 248,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,843,199. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.90. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $87.85 and a 52 week high of $96.39.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.159 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

