Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.49. Resideo Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full-year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.39. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Resideo Technologies.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 11.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on REZI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Resideo Technologies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Resideo Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 296.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 199,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after acquiring an additional 70,239 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,795,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of REZI traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.53. 401,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,177. Resideo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $22.29 and a fifty-two week high of $33.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 2.43.

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

