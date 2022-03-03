Research Analysts Set Expectations for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LMAT)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, February 27th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $39.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

LMAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LeMaitre Vascular has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.80.

Shares of LMAT stock opened at $48.14 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12-month low of $39.48 and a 12-month high of $64.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This is a positive change from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.92%.

In related news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $41,964.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 6.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 225,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,974,000 after purchasing an additional 14,249 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 25.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 43,712 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 8,762 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 8.9% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 298,605 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,853,000 after purchasing an additional 24,359 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 106,152 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 135.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,057 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 16,126 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

