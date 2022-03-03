Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Vector Group Ltd.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:VGR)

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Vector Group in a report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino anticipates that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Vector Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Get Vector Group alerts:

VGR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut Vector Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upgraded Vector Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th.

NYSE:VGR opened at $11.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.92 and its 200-day moving average is $13.61. Vector Group has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $17.39.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Vector Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,607,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,994,000 after acquiring an additional 366,662 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Vector Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,148,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,661,000 after acquiring an additional 143,685 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vector Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,757,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,902,000 after acquiring an additional 46,133 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vector Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,305,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,469,000 after acquiring an additional 10,381 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vector Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,533,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,600,000 after purchasing an additional 44,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.