Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Seres Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Seres Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

NASDAQ:MCRB traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $7.17. 3,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,975. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 3.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.09 and its 200-day moving average is $7.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Seres Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $25.06.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.07). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 21.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCRB. AtonRa Partners grew its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 35,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 13,592 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 715,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,055,000 after purchasing an additional 72,501 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 283,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 61,859 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,464,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,623,000 after purchasing an additional 93,453 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 420,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,021,000 after purchasing an additional 37,788 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

