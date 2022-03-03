Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.00) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.35 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Protagonist Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

PTGX opened at $26.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.74. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $50.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 2.19.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.01. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.08% and a negative net margin of 440.88%.

In related news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 15,000 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $482,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 444.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 43.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

