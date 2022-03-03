Research Analysts Offer Predictions for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:BTB)

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, February 27th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.46. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

