REPO 1-Day Volume Hits $378,193.00 (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded down 15.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. Over the last week, REPO has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar. REPO has a market capitalization of $2.87 million and approximately $378,193.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REPO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000300 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00042456 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,812.33 or 0.06624628 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,426.56 or 0.99938380 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00045975 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00047181 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002769 BTC.

REPO Coin Profile

REPO’s genesis date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

REPO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

