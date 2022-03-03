Renren (NYSE:RENN) Shares Gap Down to $23.03

Shares of Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.03, but opened at $22.05. Renren shares last traded at $21.98, with a volume of 225 shares changing hands.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.94 and a 200-day moving average of $19.08.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RENN. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Renren during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Renren by 12,608.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renren during the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Renren during the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Renren during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Renren Inc engages in the Software as a Service (SaaS) business, which includes all-in-one real estate solution provider and a large community for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was founded by Chen Yi Zhou in November 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
