Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Citigroup

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $61.50 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $75.00. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on REGI. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.55.

Shares of REGI opened at $60.86 on Thursday. Renewable Energy Group has a 52 week low of $32.54 and a 52 week high of $85.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 7.76.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,684,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $411,003,000 after purchasing an additional 740,630 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,450,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 935,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,683,000 after acquiring an additional 15,553 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 900,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,180,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 889,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,661,000 after acquiring an additional 85,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

