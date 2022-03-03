ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Trading Up 7.3%

ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) shares were up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.01 and last traded at $7.98. Approximately 7,197 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 893,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.44.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RNW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ReNew Energy Global in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ReNew Energy Global to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ReNew Energy Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.42.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.92.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter valued at $133,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ReNew Energy Global during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.64% of the company’s stock.
About ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW)
ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.
