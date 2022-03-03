ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Trading Up 7.3%

ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) shares were up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.01 and last traded at $7.98. Approximately 7,197 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 893,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.44.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RNW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ReNew Energy Global in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ReNew Energy Global to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ReNew Energy Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.42.

Get ReNew Energy Global alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.92.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that ReNew Energy Global plc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter valued at $133,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ReNew Energy Global during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

About ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW)

ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ReNew Energy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNew Energy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.