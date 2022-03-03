Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 35,820 Shares of Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 350,459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 35,820 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.13% of Luby’s worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LUB. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Luby’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Luby’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Luby’s by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,147 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 10,225 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in Luby’s by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 267,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 29,522 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Luby’s by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,510,041 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,799,000 after buying an additional 442,238 shares during the period. 46.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LUB opened at $2.80 on Thursday. Luby’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $5.13. The firm has a market cap of $86.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.83.

Luby’s, Inc operates as a multi-branded company in the restaurant industry and in the contract food services industry. It operates through the following segments: Luby’s Cafeterias, Fuddruckers Restaurants, Cheeseburger in Paradise, Fuddruckers Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The Luby’s Cafeterias segment includes the results of the company-owned Luby’s Cafeterias restaurants.

