Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 24,100 Shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) by 275.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,837 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.05% of International Bancshares worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in International Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in International Bancshares by 203.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in International Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in International Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in International Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBOC stock opened at $43.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.01. International Bancshares Co. has a 52 week low of $37.72 and a 52 week high of $53.06.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from International Bancshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.31. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. International Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.01%.

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

