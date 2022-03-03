Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Holdings in Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Atento worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Atento by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atento during the 3rd quarter worth $4,564,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Atento during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000.

Several brokerages have commented on ATTO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atento from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barrington Research raised their target price on Atento from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Atento in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Shares of ATTO opened at $24.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $368.70 million, a P/E ratio of -6.34, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.12. Atento S.A. has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $30.48.

Atento SA engages in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.

