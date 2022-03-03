Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) by 78.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.05% of Cardlytics worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDLX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the first quarter worth $336,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Cardlytics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,327,000 after purchasing an additional 72,847 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Cardlytics by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Cardlytics by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 143,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,161,000 after purchasing an additional 34,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cardlytics by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 191,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,366,000 after purchasing an additional 13,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Cardlytics news, insider Kirk Somers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total transaction of $66,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $350,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,112 shares of company stock worth $4,560,699. 4.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CDLX stock opened at $61.29 on Thursday. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.56 and a 52-week high of $145.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.90 and a 200-day moving average of $75.63.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.61. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 50.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $90.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CDLX. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.33.

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

