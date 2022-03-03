Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Position in Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,168 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 291,376 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.22% of Barnwell Industries worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Barnwell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Barnwell Industries by 598.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 84,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Barnwell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.56% of the company’s stock.
In related news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood bought 207,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.82 per share, for a total transaction of $585,045.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.
Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.61 million for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a return on equity of 244.31% and a net margin of 34.52%.
Barnwell Industries, Inc engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, land investment, and contract drilling services. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The Oil & Natural Gas segment engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas in Canada.
