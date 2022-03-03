Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 2,000 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $225.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.96. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.84 and a fifty-two week high of $266.44.

