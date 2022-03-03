Remi Thomas Sells 10,000 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Stock

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $113,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Remi Thomas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 1st, Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $126,500.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Remi Thomas sold 20,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $287,000.00.

Shares of EXTR opened at $11.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 1.94. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $7.82 and a one year high of $16.60.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.07 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 115.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Extreme Networks by 19.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,260,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,064,000 after acquiring an additional 209,004 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 9.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,414,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,783,000 after purchasing an additional 203,362 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 70.0% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 96,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 39,653 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 14.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,894,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,303,000 after purchasing an additional 372,007 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on EXTR. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

