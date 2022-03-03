Relmada Therapeutics (RLMD) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RLMD) in the last few weeks:

3/1/2022 – Relmada Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

2/17/2022 – Relmada Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/12/2022 – Relmada Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Relmada Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/13/2022 – Relmada Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Relmada Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage, public specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is developing LevoCap ER, an abuse resistant, once-a-day sustained release dosage form of the opioid analgesic levorphanol; d-methadone, the NDMA receptor antagonist for neurophatic pain; BuTab ER, an oral dosage form of the opioid analgesic buprenorphine and MepiGel, a FDA Orphan Drug designated topical formulation of the local anesthetic mepivacaine. Relmada Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York. "

Relmada Therapeutics stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.27. 5,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,873. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.69. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.23 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLMD. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 4,103.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Relmada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Relmada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 27.6% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

