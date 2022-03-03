Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.050-$7.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.090. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

RS traded down $3.16 on Thursday, reaching $186.05. 4,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,602. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.21. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52-week low of $134.67 and a 52-week high of $194.91. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.61. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 24.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 86.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 12.51%.

RS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $156.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $175.78.

In related news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 69,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.68, for a total transaction of $12,128,947.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 4,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $797,768.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,634 shares of company stock valued at $20,534,057 over the last 90 days. 3.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 113.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,234,000 after purchasing an additional 96,034 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 57,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,332,000 after purchasing an additional 12,152 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 23,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth about $878,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 321,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

