Reeds Inc (NYSE:REED) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Reeds Inc (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) to post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Reeds’ earnings. Reeds reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reeds will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.12) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Reeds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reeds in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of REED traded up $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.30. 21,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,867. Reeds has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $1.68.

Reed’s, Inc engages in the provision of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

