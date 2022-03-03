Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 164,700 shares, a growth of 586.3% from the January 31st total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 855,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Recruit stock opened at $8.40 on Thursday. Recruit has a 52 week low of $7.76 and a 52 week high of $14.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.66.

Recruit Company Profile

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. is a global provider in HR technology and business solutions. It focuses on expanding economic and personal opportunities for people everywhere. With key subsidiaries including Indeed, Glassdoor and its worldwide staffing business, Recruit aims to simplify hiring through a two-sided talent marketplace that drives meaningful connections between job seekers and employers.

