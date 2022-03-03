Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Recro Pharma had a negative return on equity of 199.98% and a negative net margin of 32.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. Recro Pharma updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Recro Pharma stock opened at $1.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.62. Recro Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $4.01. The company has a market cap of $83.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on REPH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Recro Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Recro Pharma in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $32,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,790 shares of company stock worth $3,015 and have sold 139,398 shares worth $219,267. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 398,899 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 11,964 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 29.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 73,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 13.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,208 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 39,939 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 75.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 110,088 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 47,197 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Recro Pharma during the second quarter worth about $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Recro Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Recro Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). The firm offers integrated solutions for formulation, analytical services, regulatory support, manufacturing and packaging of both commercial and development stage oral solid dose drug products.

